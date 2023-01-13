IMPHAL: Women activists across Manipur, on Friday, staged demonstration demanding inclusion of Meitei community in the state in the ST list.

The women activists demonstrated holding placards that read, “We demand constitutional safeguards, include Meetei/Meitei in Scheduled Tribe list.”

They raised slogans while demonstrating as a part of continuation of the agitations launched by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDM).

The women traders and vendors staged protest demonstrations at different marketplaces across Manipur on Friday.

The women urged Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to send the state government’s necessary recommendation for the inclusion of the Meetei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Also read: Manipur: Woman lawyer sexually harassed in Imphal

On the sideline of the demonstration, Singjamei Ima Keithel president Ningombam Ibetombi said that the inclusion of Meetei/Meitei in the ST list is the only way to safeguard the community from becoming extinct in the future.

Notably, the STDCM and International Meetei Forum (IMF) have also submitted memoranda to National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) for the enlistment of the Meetei/Meitei in the ST list.