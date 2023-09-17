IMPHAL: The Manipur government is mulling to upgrade the Thoubal district hospital in the state to a medical college.

Recently, a “study team” from Churachandpur medical college (CMC) in Manipur visited the Thoubal district hospital.

This “study team” from CMC looked into possibilities of upgrading the Thoubal district hospital to a medical college.

Currently there are a total of three government medical colleges in Manipur.

While the CMC and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) are Manipur government run medical colleges, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) is a central government run medical college.

On the other hand, the Thoubal district hospital, which the Manipur government plans to upgrade to a medical college, is a state-run 100-bedded hospital equipped with modern equipment.

It is located at Khangabok near Basu Ground in Thoubal district of Manipur.