Imphal: In a first in Manipur, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal has set up a Tele-ICU Hub in the hospital.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever Tele-ICU Hub including a 10-bed ICU ward at JNIMS.

With the Tele-ICU facilities, patients being treated at ICUs in different districts hospitals and other Tele-ICU supported hospitals will be able to access observation by specialist doctors through the hub set up at the state-run medical institute.

Chief Minister Singh said that the Tele-ICU would help address the problem of shortage of specialist doctors at health centers in different districts.

Singh said that there shouldn’t be any compromise on the quality of equipment procured for use in hospitals and health centers.

The chief minister exhorted to the health care professionals to freely come up with their grievances, if any, but not resort to any form of disturbance to their humanitarian service to patients.

He further said that the state had been discussing setting up a hospital at AIIMS level and the sanction for construction of a maternity hospital had been accorded.

According to officials, JNIMS will not only act as the teleconsultation hub but share expertise and provide handholding support to the doctors in district hospitals in the delivery of critical care services in rural areas.