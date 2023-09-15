Itanagar: Doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, have successfully performed a rare surgery to close a congenital hole in the heart of a 30-year-old female patient.

The surgery, which was performed percutaneously (through the skin) under local anesthesia, was the first of its kind in the state.

The team of doctors, led by Dr. Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr. Tony Ete, said that the surgery was a success and the patient is now recovering well.

“This is a major milestone in the field of medical science in Arunachal Pradesh. It shows that we have the expertise and facilities to perform complex procedures that were previously unavailable in the state,” Dr Ete said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team of doctors and other staff of TRIHMS for the rare feat.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, Dr Tony Ete and the entire cardio team of TRIHMS for successfully carrying out the first closure of atrial septal defect – a hole inside the heart – percutaneously in a 30-yr-old female in local anaesthesia. Proud moment, indeed! Best wishes for the future!” Khandu tweeted.