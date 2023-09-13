Imphal: A Sub-Inspector of the Manipur police was shot dead by unknown armed miscreants at Chingphei village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

The official Holkhomang Haokip, a Kuki tribal, was attached to the Churachandpur District police reserve line.

He had earlier been posted at the Bishnupur district police station.

He suffered two bullet shots and his body was recovered at a bunker on the Chingphei hilltop at around 1:00 PM on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Haokip’s body has been deposited at the mortuary of the Churachandpur District Hospital for further legal proceedings, the sources said.

The recovery of Haokip’s body took place when there were exchanges of fire between the volunteers of the majority and minority warring groups at Phubala Canal in the inter-districts of Churachandpur and Bishnupur on Wednesday afternoon.

The ongoing internecine war that started on May 3 has claimed the lives of over 160 people and displaced over 60,000.