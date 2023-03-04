Imphal: On Friday evening, police in the Imphal East district of Manipur arrested two persons in connection with a murder.

The accused were identified as Md Sirajuddin alias Apik, 43, and Md Jio Rahamed alias Manaoton, 37.

As they were being transported back to the police station, a mob of people carrying stones, bricks and sticks attacked the police vehicles and snatched away the two accused.

In response, the police fired tear gas shells into the air. Additional police personnel were then dispatched to the scene and a nocturnal combing operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals suspected of involvement in the attack.

Unfortunately, the two main suspects were not recaptured.

The suspects are now being held in the Thoubal police station and further legal action is being taken.