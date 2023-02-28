Imphal: A gang accused of lifting two-wheelers from several people worth around Rs 2 crores in the past 15 months has been busted with the arrest of two.

The arrested duo has a criminal history, a police officer said.

From their unauthorized possession, police recovered three numbers of stolen two-wheelers, one T shape master Key, two mobile phones and one wallet containing one Aadhaar card, and one ATM.

Other gang members who are still giving slips are also being trapped for arrest, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District Ksh Shivakanata told a news conference at his office here on Tuesday. The arrested leader was paraded in presence of the newsmen.

Acting on a tip-off that a police team managed to arrest one Md Nawaj Sarif (36) from Sangai Yumpham Cherapur, Thoubal District at Keishampat bridge on Monday at around 2.30 pm on Monday, the IPS officer said. Upon his interrogation, police recovered a Honda Dio stolen by him from PWD vehicle parking, Imphal, the SP said.

From his further disclosure, the police also raided a hideout and arrested another gang member Md Atao Rahaman, 22, from Lilong, Thoubal district.

Two stolen vehicles including a Royal Enfield have also been recovered from his possession.

As per the revelation of A Rahaman, the gang has a half dozen members, the officer said.

To a question posed by a reporter, the police officer said that we have identified the identities of the slipping gang members and are on to arrest them at any opportune time.

They confessed to having lifted over a dozen of two-wheelers from different locations in the Imphal West district during the past 15 months, the officer added.