Imphal: In line with the country’s target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday launched TATA electric vehicle for the Planning Department in Imphal.

For the first time in the state, CM Biren Singh who also holds the Planning portfolio said that electric vehicles can help reduce carbon emissions and it will not only prevent air pollution but also keep the environment clean.

“We are considering the introduction of more such electric vehicles in line with the country’s target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070,” the CM informed.

TATA Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV were the electric cars N Biren said, adding that electric vehicles can help reduce carbon emissions and will not only prevent air pollution but also keep the environment clean.

The CM also highlighted the need of introducing charging stations in the state considering the rise of EVs.

He said that the ‘Manipur Electric Mobility Policy, 2022’ targets to facilitate the adoption of at least 20 per cent EVs in Manipur by 2026.

Carbon emissions from vehicles also contribute to climate change, the Manipur chief minister said and added that electronic vehicles are a prominent solution being adopted globally to address the problems of vehicular pollution.

He also appealed to stop the registration of new Diesel autos because it’s causing lots of Noise pollution (in addition to Air pollution) and gives the City a backward look.

They can change to rickshaws with some incentives from the government.

Chairman of PDA, L Rameshore Meitei, Additional Chief Secretary, V Vumlunmang, and representatives of Tata Motor were also present at the function.