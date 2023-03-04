Imphal: Manipur Police on Saturday said that they have recovered a live bullet, along with a message on a paper reading ‘Last Warning’, from a table near the office of a college principal.

A senior police officer said that on a tip-off, a team of Wangoi police station rushed to an educational institute in Imphal west district.

Also Read: Assam: Farmers, cowherds concerned over Lumpy Virus in cattle

During the operation, the message on a paper written ‘Last Warning KCP PWG’ along with the .38 calibre bullet was recovered from a table at the administrative block of the Kamakhya Pemton (KP) College, Hiyangthang, about 11 km from Imphal, at around 3 pm on Friday.

The college teachers and staff condemned the acts of those placing the bullet at the educational institute while expressing their fear and apprehension over the threats.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC questions decision to convert transit camp to prison

The college principal appealed to all concerned not to repeat such a fearful act in the future.

The senior police officer speculated that the incident might be the handiwork of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), an underground outfit fighting for state sovereignty. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been initiated.