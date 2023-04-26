IMPHAL: Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey took her maiden visit to the international border town Moreh in Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

After reaching the border town, Manipur Governor inspected the Integrated Check Post (ICP) and also interacted with representatives of CSOs and the local people.

She also assured them to extend all possible help.

Earlier, Manipur Governor at a function heard the grievances faced by the people in the border town because of the cessation of major business activities since March 11, 2021, due to the sealing of all the routes between India and Myanmar through Moreh International border.

She assured them that she will ask Manipur Chief Minister to take steps and also apprise the Centre of the best interest of the people.

During her two-day visit which winds up on April 26, the Governor met Tribal Affairs & Hills Minister Letpao Haokip, District Commissioner Tengnoupal Yumnam Ranjan, Superintendent of Police Tengnoupal, District Forest Officer Tengnoupal, officers of 5 Assam Rifles, BRTF Commanding Officer, district administration officials and members of several civil society organizations.

Tengnoupal DC Ranjan Yumnam highlighted various developmental activities taken up under different state and Central Government schemes in the district.

Civil Social Organizations’ leaders submitted memoranda to the Governor urging for taking steps to open the border with Myanmar so that normal business activities can be resumed.

Earlier, on her way to Moreh, the Governor stopped at Pallel Police Station where she was accorded a warm welcome by Kakching DC Somorjit Salam, Thoubal Deputy Commissioner, A Subhas Singh and other civil and police officers.

