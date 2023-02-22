IMPHAL: Veteran politician and former governor of Chhattisgarh, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey, who was recently appointed as the governor of Manipur by President Droupadi Murmu, took oath of office at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Wednesday.

The oath to office and secrecy to the new Manipur governor was administered by Justice MV Muralidaran, acting chief justice of Manipur High Court.

Sushri Uikey, who is the 18th governor of Manipur, succeeds La Ganesa as the governor of Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, Manipur assembly speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, the council of ministers, the chief secretary and other government and police officials were present on the occasion.

Also read: Manipur: Chairman of banned KNLA among four Kuki rebels nabbed

On her arrival on Tuesday, SA Uikey was accorded a customary guard of honour by the Manipur police/rifles contingent.

Anusuiya Uikey had earlier served as governor of Chhattisgarh from July 16, 2019 to February 12, 2022.