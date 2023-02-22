Imphal: The transportation from Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, Manipur-Assam border on NH-37 has come to a grinding halt on Wednesday due to an indefinite 60-hour bandh called by several organisations and general people of Noney district of Manipur.

The bandh started at 6 am on February 22 and will continue till 6 pm on February 24 was called to protest against the State Government’s failure to send adequate doctors and staff including Lab technicians to Noney Primary Health Centre.

During the bandh, all shops and business establishments in and around Noney bazaar remained closed to support the bandh. So far there is no report of any incident owing to the bandh.

However, the essential services like transportation of students for schools and examination candidates, medical establishments and patients, marriage, funeral and other religious gatherings, water supply, Electricity Department, press and media services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh, a statement said.

The bandh will be intensified if the Government and the authorities concerned to continue to ignore the charter of demands they had presented earlier, the statement warns.

The bandh was called by general people of the district and several organisations including Villages Council Longmai Area (VCLA), RNCM Longmai Luangrian, Longmai Students’ Union, Naga Women Association, Longmai Area and Inpui Naga Women’s Union (INWU), the statement added.