IMPHAL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles apprehended at least four active cadres of the proscribed Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA), including its chairman, from Sapermeina at Kangpokpi district in Manipur.

Furthermore, one active cadre of the NSCN-IM was also nabbed by the security personnel at Sapermeina in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, an official said.

Based on reliable information, the operational columns of the Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles were launched at Sapermeina area in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Monday, a defence statement stated on Wednesday.

The operation party established a mobile check post and during the checking and frisking of suspected passers-by, the self-styled chairman of KNLA, identified as Ngamkhogin aka Hegin, was apprehended.

Further operations led to the apprehension of four other militants.

Arrested KNLA chairman Ngamkhogin was allegedly involved in many notorious activities like extortion and weapons smuggling.

The arrested persons along with seized items have been handed over to the Yangaingangpokpi police station in Manipur for further legal procedures against them, the statement added.