IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey interacted with a team of visiting students and faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore and National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Manipur at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday (March 31).

49 students from different parts of Madhya Pradesh are on tour to Manipur under Yuva Sangam, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

Manipur governor said the programme was launched to facilitate youths of the country to visit different states of the country and get in touch with people.

The Manipur governor said that with this initiative, people to people contact will increase and people will understand each other’s culture, tradition, attire, food habits, life styles and language.

Also read: Meghalaya Congress MP writes to PM Narendra Modi for setting up Manipur-like women markets in state

This will help students to know different cultures, traditions, language etc. and eventually help them to be perfect in life, the Manipur governor said.

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey stated that Northeast, especially Manipur, is naturally a beautiful place to visit.