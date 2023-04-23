KHONGJOM (THOUBAL): Sunday, April 23, marked the 132nd anniversary of the Khongjom War – the last war of Independence of Manipur.

Rich tributes were paid to the heroes and unknown soldiers, who got martyred in the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891.

The war was fought to defend the freedom of Khebaching in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey and CM Biren Singh led thousands of people in Manipuri mourning dresses in offering tributes at the memorial site in remembrance of the struggle of the warriors under the command of the brave son of soil Paona Brajabasi to protect the freedom of the then-independent Manipur against the mighty British forces in the 1891 battle.

Floral tributes were offered at the Khongjom memorial site, followed by a guard of honour, general salute, reverse arms, rendition of the last post, and two minutes’ silence to honour the sacrificed.

Earlier, floral tributes were also paid at the Khongjom River.

Speaking on the occasion, the Manipur governor said the essence of organizing the Khongjom War memorial service is to uphold the significance of the sacrifice made by the brave warriors to protect the independence of the motherland from the invaders.

Saying that no paeans would be enough to sing glory to these brave souls, the Manipur governor appealed to all to rededicate and reaffirm the pledge to preserve and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

This day celebrates the indomitable spirit and courage of the Manipuris in the Anglo-Manipur War 1891, where a handful of Manipuri soldiers driven by the love of their motherland fought against the mighty British empire and laid down their lives, added the Manipur governor.

Appealing all to renew the pledges to preserve and defend the sovereignty of the country, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that the Khongjom Day reminds the people of the supreme sacrifice made by Paona Brajabashi and other valiant heroes of Manipur in the battle of Khongjom, the CM urged all to resolve to dedicate for the future of Manipur.