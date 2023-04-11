IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey visited the Old Age Home at Mongshangei in Imphal West district on Monday.

The Governor also met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

During her visit, Manipur Governor distributed various presentations and gifts to the old aged people including women.

Manipur Governor interacted with aged people there and enquired about their grievances.

She wished them a happy and healthy life, and the old people blessed her with a long and happy life.

Interestingly, during the visit, she was drawn to the attention of the repairing works of the lane leading from Mayai Lambi main road up to the Old Aged Home.

This is the first time, Manipur Governor has visited the old aged home since Sushri Uikey took charge on February 22 last.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Manipur industries minister Nemcha Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state have also called on the Governor on her 66th birthday and expressed their best wishes to the Governor of Manipur.

After meeting with the Governor and exchanging views at the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister on his official Twitter tweeted, “May you be blessed with years of good health and strength, and continue to serve the people with prosperity and Minister, Textiles, Commerce & Industries, Manipur called on the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and also expressed best wishes for the long and plenty life in the future.”

Best wishes to the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Sushri @AnusuiyaUikey ji on the occasion of her birthday.



May you be blessed with years of good health and strength, and continue to serve the people with prosperity and progress.