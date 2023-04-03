IMPHAL: Over 1,150 students received degrees, diplomas, and certificates at the 36th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Imphal held on Monday with the Governor of Manipur Sushri Anusuiya Uikey as the chief guest.

The Governor handed over certificates to the students during the function.

As UNESCO recognized the IGNOU as the largest higher learning institute in the world, the student enrolment rate has been increasing year to a yearly basis and almost 20,000 students have been enrolled in Manipur.

The Governor said that the IGNOU is offering affordable education to underprivileged students and free education to jail inmates.

There has been a strong movement for imparting education and skilling youths of the cstate.

Asserting that the IGNOU, regional entre, Imphal has also been providing many facilities to the students of this state for the last nearly two decades, SA Uikey stated that this University has been catering to the educational aspirations of thousands of enrolled students of the State.

Governor also asked the IGNOU authorities to initiate the introduction of NEP-2020 which has been launched to facilitate youths of the country to go across states and get in touch with people. She said, with this initiative, people-to-people contact will increase and students can understand each other their culture, tradition, attire, food habits, lifestyles, and language eventually helping them to be perfect in life.