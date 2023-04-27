IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey graced the inaugural function of Manipur Symposium on CIVIL 20 (C20): Education & Digital Transformation held on Thursday at a hotel in Imphal.

Intellectual Forum of North East Manipur organized the function and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accredited A-grade, multi-campus, multi-disciplinary teaching and research institution jointly organized the symposium.

Manipur Governor said she has been staying in Manipur for around two months but the art and culture of the state are of ideal class to be emulated by any other country in the world.

The keeping of Manipuri women on the high platform is also to be followed by the other states of India.

Concerning the role of education, Manipur Governor said imparting knowledge empowers women to make choices that can improve their welfare, including marrying beyond childhood and having fewer children.

Education can increase women’s awareness of their rights, boost their self-esteem, and provide them the opportunity to assert their rights.

On the role of women in Manipur society, the Governor said that Manipuri women’s role in the socio-economic and cultural life is significant.

They also do all the buying and selling of goods in the market.

Women dominate the markets in the rural and urban areas.

They are greatly involved in the agricultural and allied activities, the Governor opined.

For the first time in a public function she had attended so far since she took power as Governor of the state, she disclosed that she belonged to an ethnic tribal apart from the president of India, Draupadi Murmur, who is also a tribal.

Manipur Minister of Tribal Affairs Letpao Haokip and Manipur University Vice Chancellor Kh Loken were among those along attended the function at the dais.

