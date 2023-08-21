IMPHAL: “…living together again with the Meiteis, who show all hostilities to us, is only next to IMPOSSIBLE and that the Government of India should immediately expedite the demand of separate state to the Kukis…”

This was stated by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

KIM stated that it “pledge to fight till the last man standing to achieve the goal of a separate state for the Kukis”.

The organization from Manipur also stated that “Kukis are subjected to oppression, suppression and subjugation of all sorts in the hands of Meiteis”.

Also read: Constitutional crisis looms over Manipur, says ex-CM Ibobi Singh

Kuki Inpi Manipur also demanded action against “secessionist Valley Based Insurgency Groups (VBIGs) and their frontal organisations such as COCOMI and politicians who have nexus with them including N Biren Singh”.

The Kuki Inpi further said that the cases against the Kuki scholars and intellectuals were a clear reflection of the bleak state of academic freedom in India.