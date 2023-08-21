IMPHAL: Meitei language, widely spoken in Manipur, will be introduced in the syllabus of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

This was informed by union minister from the Northeast state of Manipur – RK Ranjan on Sunday (August 20).

Ranjan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to the inclusion of Manipuri Meiteilon, also called Meitei (Meetei), a Tibeto-Burman language spoken predominantly in Manipur, in the syllabus of the IGNOU.

RK Ranjan, an MP from Manipur, is also the union minister of state for external affairs and also education.

He made this statement while speaking at a function on the occasion of the 32nd Manipuri Language Day that was observed on Sunday (August 20).

The event was organized at different places in Manipur to commemorate the inclusion of the Manipuri language in the eight schedule of the Indian Constitution on August 20, 1992.

The main function was organized at Iboyaima Sumang Leela Shanglen, Palace Compound Imphal with Longjam Joychandra Singh, president of Manipur Sahitya Parishad as the chief guest.

Meitei language has been in existence since 2000 years back till present times, preserving a classical cultural heritage of literature, Joychandra Singh said.