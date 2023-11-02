GUWAHATI: The Guwahati traffic police department in Assam has imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles in the city for the visit of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The notification released by the Guwahati traffic police in Assam stated: “In view of the visit of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan to Guwahati on 3rd and 4th November, 2023 to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd and 4th November 2023.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM on 3rd November, 2023 and 6 AM to 12 Noon of 4th November 2023.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on DG Road and MG Road, from 5 AM to 2 PM on 3rd November, 2023.”

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s Assam visit

King of Himalayan nation of Bhutan – Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck – will visit the Northeast state of Assam in November.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be in Assam from November 3 to November 5.

During his ‘personal’ visit to Assam, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on November 03.

He will also attend a cultural event to be organised by the Assam government.

Besides, Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria will also host the Bhutanese King for dinner.

On November 04, the King of Bhutan will travel to the Kaziranga National Park.

The same day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will host the Bhutanese King for dinner in Kaziranga.

The Bhutan King will be accompanied by his wife – Queen Jetsun Pema – and their two sons, during his visit to Assam.

ABOUT BHUTAN KING JIGME KHESAR NAMGYEL WANGCHUCK

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was born on February 21, 1980.

He is the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King), the monarch of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

After his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne, he became the monarch on December 9, 2006.

A public coronation ceremony was held on November 9, 2008, a year that marked 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan.