Assam: Two more cybercrime racket masterminds arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati: Two more persons suspected to be running a cybercrime racket from Assam were arrested by the police from the Chandmari area of Guwahati.

As per sources, the accused were suspected to be running illegal call centres in the city.

These call centres were allegedly involved in duping people worth lakhs by pretending to be government or bank officials.

The two accused were identified as Mahendra Shaan and Rajdweep Sadana. They were arrested by a team of the Chandmari Police Station based on specific inputs.

The police said that they had also seized a car that was being used by the accused.

They are suspected to be involved in an illegal call centre that was busted in the Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam locality.

The police have initiated an investigation and are tracking down more accused suspected to be involved with them.