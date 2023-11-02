GUWAHATI: A total of 35,775 Higher Secondary (HS) successful students in Assam will get scooters under Dr Banikanta Kakati Award scheme on November 30 as the state cabinet gave its nod to the government’s proposal on Wednesday.

“Of 35,775 students, there are 30,209 female students and 5,566 boy students. Boy students who secured 75 per cent and above, and girl students who secured 60 per cent and above in HS examination conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be provided scooters,” PHE and tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“Similarly, 27,183 students who have secured 75 per cent and above in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will be given Rs 15,000 each under Anundoram Boroo ah Award Scheme on November 29,” Baruah said.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the deduction of forest royalty to be fixed at 0.6 per cent of the total project cost while utilising minor minerals in a public water supply scheme under the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM).

“The proposed standardized rate of forest royalty will ensure ease of royalty calculation and payment, besides ensuring timely progress of JJM projects,” Baruah also said.

In a major decision, the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for an amendment to Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses)Rule, 2017(as amended in 2023) to ensure equitable opportunities in medical colleges.

Under this amendment, bod for one year of Rs 30 lakh will be fixed as compensation to the Assam government for non-compliance.

“Three additional MBBS seats will be reserved for the Royal Government of Bhutan. Two seats will be reserved in Nalbari Medical College and one seat at FAAMC, Barpeta,” Baruah said.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2023, in supersession of the Assam Private Security Agencies Rules, 2008.

The rules have been amended to incorporate modern technology, promoting the spirit of ease of doing business and transparency for time-bound issue/ renewal of PSARA license as peer the Model Rules, 2020 of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The amended rules enable the Controlling Authority to verify the details of the private security agencies, rather than district SP/ city commissioner of police and utilize electronic databases of crime and criminals like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJM) for verification of antecedents of the applicants.

The training will as per the National Skill Qualification Framework.