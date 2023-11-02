GUWAHATI: The BJP, which single-handedly won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Assam by securing 36.4 per cent votes, will contest 12 seats from the state leaving two seats to its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL).

This was stated by Pradesh BJP president Bhabesh Kalita here on Wednesday after a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“However, the seat-sharing deal will be sealed in a meeting to be held in New Delhi on November 12,” Kalita said.

In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AGP had shown a very poor performance. The regional party had failed to score a single seat in the two consecutive elections.

Also Read: Personal driver of Assam OIL Division Executive Director dies by suicide in Digboi

Similarly, the UPPL also failed to improve its performance in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The party had contested from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat.

The saffron party has set a target of winning 12 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Under Mission 12 Plus, the BJP is working on several fronts simultaneously.

Besides the seats on which it has a stronghold, the saffron party, this time is focusing on the parliamentary constituencies of Congress and AIUDF, including Dhubri of AIUDF chief Maulana Badaruddin Ajmol and Kaziranaga (Kaliaboir) of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, on which it has never been able to win.

Also Read: Assam: Will review SLHEP if India Bloc comes to power in 2024, says Akhil

The BJP has geared up for the upcoming polls. The party has given much emphasis on the voter awareness campaign. For smooth conduct of matters about the revised voters list of 126 assembly constituencies such as inclusion of new names, removal of deceased persons’ names and transfer of names, the party has been organising meetings at booth level across the state.

However, the political scene will be clear only after the publication of the final electoral roll in the first week of February 2024.