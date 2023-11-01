DIGBOI: A personal driver of the Executive Director, of Assam Oil Division, Debajit Gogoi, was found hanging in his quarters in Digboi on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as M Umapati, who lived in the servant line of AOD residential area close to the official residence of the ED, AOD.

According to the police, Umapati’s son returned from school and found the door to his father’s room bolted from inside.

When he broke open the door, he found his father hanging. Umapati’s wife was also on duty as a caretaker at Delhi Public School Digboi when the incident occurred.

Family members said that Umapati had been working as a driver for the AOD ED for a long time and was recently terminated from his job.

They said that this must have hit him emotionally, as he was already burdened with managing family expenses.

They also said that they had been asked by the AOD authorities to vacate the quarters they were living in.

An AOD official at Corporate Communication said that Umapati’s job was terminated following complaints from neighbours residing close to his quarters and the ED bungalow.

The official said that Umapati used to create disturbances and violate the tranquility of the residential area.

Several top officials at the AOD management tried to avoid media reports, but confirmed that the Executive Director was in Delhi on official engagement when the incident occurred.

The exact reasons or circumstances leading Umapati to take the extreme step are not yet known.

His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy late on Wednesday evening for last rites.