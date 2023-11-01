Guwahati: The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two women drug peddlers from the Rehabari area in Guwahati, Assam.

The peddlers, identified as Sarifa Khatun and Sajida Begum, were trying to sell drugs near the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM when they were apprehended.

The Crime Branch recovered 145 vials of illicit drugs, 20 fake Indian currency notes of 500 denominations, and four mobile phones from their possession.

The peddlers are currently being interrogated at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

In another incident, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam arrested one person from the Comfort Home Hotel in Lalmati on Tuesday evening.

The STF also recovered 280 fake Indian currency notes of 500 denominations, two mobile phones, a FICN printing machine, and other materials from the hotel.