GUWAHATI: United Opposition Forum (UOF), comprising 15 political parties in Assam, is likely to boycott two Guwahati-based media outlets – News Live and Time8 (digital).

This was informed by UOF chief spokesperson Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday (November 01).

“We have been observing the style of functioning of both the news channels – owned by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family members,” Akhil Gogoi said.

He said: “They invite us to talk shows, but humiliate us and threaten us publicly.”

“Till now no decision has been taken. However, the issue was raised by leaders of various political parties in the meeting of the UOF on October 26. We are still observing them,” Gogoi also said.

“Once the decision is taken, they will not be invited to our programmes and press conferences. Our panellists will also not take part in their talk shows,” Gogoi further said.

“We also do not want to legitimise the hate-filled narrative of these channels, which is corroding our society,” he added.

Notably, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Bora told media persons that the opposition parties would boycott News Live, Time8 and an editor of a news channel, who is “seeking a BJP ticket” from Tezpur assembly constituency in Assam.

“We will boycott the programmes of the channel and the editor and will not send our representatives to the debates hosted by such channels or platforms,” Borah also said.

“We discussed the issue and are likely to decide with a heavy heart. We hope these channels and journalists will do some introspection and take some correct measures,” he added.

Notably, the INDIA Bloc has already decided to boycott the shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms