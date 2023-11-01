GUWAHATI: Notable cricket commentator in India – Ashok Malhotra – has been facing backlash for calling cricketers from Assam “second class citizens”.

This remark from commentator Ashok Malhotra evoked sharp responses across the country, especially Assam.

He made the “second class citizens” remark after Bengal was defeated by Assam in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mohali on Tuesday (October 31).

“Humare zamane mein Assam ke team ko second-class citizens mana jata thaa (In our playing days, the Assam team was called second-class citizens),” Malhotra had said during commentary.

After facing backlash, Malhotra apologised for his remarks against the Assam cricketers.

“I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people’s sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening,” the commentator said.

He added: “I am sorry. It was totally unintentional and was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology.”

It may be mentioned here that Assam captain Riyan Parag notched up his seventh consecutive half-century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the match against Bengal.

Assam beat Bengal by eight wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.