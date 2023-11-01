GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to reserve as many as five seats in medical colleges of the state for students from the Himalayan nation of Bhutan.

This decision was approved by the Assam cabinet during a meeting on Wednesday (November 01).

Informing the development, Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said: “Five seats in medical colleges of the state for MBBS and dental courses will be reserved for Bhutan nationals.”

“Two seats will be reserved for Bhutanese students in Nalbari medical college, one in Barpeta medical college and two seats in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) college,” the Assam minister said.

This decision of the Assam cabinet came just a couple of days ahead of the visit of the King of Bhutan to the state.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be in Assam for two days beginning November 03.

“Arrangements have been made to welcome the King of Bhutan,” said Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah while briefing the media.

He added: “This visit of the Bhutanese King will further deepen the relation of Bhutan with India, especially the Northeast.”

During his ‘personal’ visit to Assam, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on November 03.

He will also attend a cultural event to be organised by the Assam government.

Besides, Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria will also host the Bhutanese King for dinner.

On November 04, the King of Bhutan will travel to the Kaziranga National Park.

The same day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will host the Bhutanese King for dinner in Kaziranga.

The Bhutan King will be accompanied by his wife – Queen Jetsun Pema – and their two sons, during his visit to Assam.

ABOUT BHUTAN KING JIGME KHESAR NAMGYEL WANGCHUCK

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was born on February 21, 1980.

He is the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King), the monarch of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

After his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne, he became the monarch on December 9, 2006.

A public coronation ceremony was held on November 9, 2008, a year that marked 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan.