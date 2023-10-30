GUWAHATI: A youth from Moran in Dibrugarh district in Assam has joined the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I.

The youth, who joined the insurgent outfit from Assam, has been identified as Palash Konwar.

Konwar’s joining ULFA-I came despite a call from Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh urging youths of the state to refrain from joining the outfit.

Palash Konwar, who joined ULFA-I, has released a video on social media confirming his allegiance to the outfit.

Meanwhile, family of the youth has pleaded with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to ensure his safe return to home.

Earlier, an MMA player from Bajali district in Assam was reportedly executed by the outlawed ULFA-I for allegedly attempting to flee the outfit’s camp in Myanmar.

Abhinash Kalita joined the ULFA-I in March 2022 but allegedly attempted to escape from the camp earlier in September this year along with another cadre namely Deep Axom alias Tanmoy Bora.

Reacting to the ‘execution’ of Anhinash Kalita, Assam DGP GP Singh urged youths of the state not to waste their lives for a ‘despotic’ organization like ULFA-I.

“Once again, same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organisation. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please,” DGP Singh said.