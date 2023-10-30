GUWAHATI: Former vice chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) – Air Marshal PK Barbora is no more.

Air Marshal PK Barbora – former vice chief of the IAF – passed away on Monday (October 30) at the R&R Hospital in Delhi.

Air Marshal Pranab Kumar Barbora was born at Shillong in Meghalaya on December 10, 1950.

He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on June 13, 1970.

A highly experienced aviator with over 3500 hours to his credit, he also took part in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

He was a member of the IAF team that inducted the first Jaguar Squadron and also the IAF’s maiden Air Combat Simulator – the first of its kind in Asia.

Among his several operational assignments include Command of a MiG-21 squadron, Chief Operations Officer of a fighter airbase and Air Officer Commanding of a premier fighter airbase under Eastern Air Command.

He was Air Attaché at the Embassy of India, Moscow and Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Perspective Plans and Force Structure) in HQ Integrated Defence Staff besides holding the appointment of Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Inspection) at Air Headquarters.

He also served tenure as Senior Air Staff Officer, EAC before he took charge as the AOC-in-C for the first time. He subsequently became the AOC-in-C of WAC.

He is the first personality hailing from the Northeast to reach such a coveted high post in the Armed Forces.

Air Marshal Barbora is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

He is also one of the Honorary Aides-de-Camp (ADC) to the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of India.