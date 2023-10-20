GUWAHATI: The central government is mulling to cover an area larger than Sikkim with palm oil plantations in six Northeast states.

The plantation area includes 133811 ha in Arunachal Pradesh, 375428 ha in Assam , 66652 ha in Manipur , 51297 ha in Nagaland , 66792 ha in Mizoram , and 146364 ha in Tripura .

This plan of the central government is part of a national mission that could bring devastating consequences for the biodiversity of Northeast, Hindustan Times reported.

Palm oil plantations have had devastating consequences for the biodiversity in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Special provisions are also being made to promote palm oil in northeast India keeping in mind the need for investment, the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare said in response to an RTI application from Hindustan Times.

“Government has launched a national mission on edible oils (palm oil) (NMEO-OP) in 2021-22 with an objective to enhance edible oil production through area expansion and crude palm oil (CPO) production of oil palm and to reduce import burden on edible oils,” the ministry said.

In the Northeast states, three companies – Patanjali Foods Private Limited, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and 3F Oil Palm are involved in palm oil processing, plantation and procurement, the response to the RTI added.

NMEO-OP is being implemented in 15 states in the country including six northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.