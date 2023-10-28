Guwahati: An MMA player from Bajali district in Assam was reportedly executed by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for attempting to flee the camp in Myanmar.

Abhinash Kalita joined the ULFA-I in March 2022 but allegedly attempted to escape from the camp earlier in September this year along with another cadre.

Both of them were sentenced to death by the ULFA-I.

Also Read: Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein conferred with Bengmora Samanway Award in Assam

Kalita’s father told the media that his son was killed while trying to flee the camp. He also said that the conditions in the ULFA-I camp are pathetic and below standard and that the cadres are fed only with “Parimal Rice” and “Lai Xaak” (mustard greens) twice daily.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to Twitter to urge youths not to waste their lives for a “despotic” organization like the ULFA-I.

Also Read: Assam: Ajmal says AIUDF will win three seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

“Once again, same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organisation. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please,” DGP Singh wrote in his tweet.

Kalita had earlier participated in the 1st All India Open MMA Championship in 2017 and brought laurels to the state by holding a considerable rank in the full-contact combat sports event.