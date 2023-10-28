GUWAHATI: The All Assam Matak Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS) presented the prestigious Bengmora Samannay Award 2023 to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the 83rd Central Foundation Day event held at Dirak, Kakopothar in Tinsukia on Saturday.

The award recognises his outstanding contribution towards promoting brotherhood, cultural harmony and preserving indigenous heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his acceptance speech, Mein expressed his deep gratitude upon receiving the esteemed award, which is an affirmation of the people’s love and appreciation for his work.

As a member of the Tai Khamti clan, Mein talked about the strong bond of friendship between the Khamtis and the Matak community, dating back to ancient times.

Emphasising the friendly association, Mein further talked about the long-standing neighbourly bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, where many Arunachalee people including those belonging to the Khamti clan grew up learning about the art & culture of Assam.

Mein stated that the majority of people in Eastern Arunachal are very familiar with the Assamese language.

He emphasised on the prevalence of more than 100 Namghars in Arunachal Pradesh, where candles are lit every day and cultural activities like Bhaonas, Ras, etc. are also conducted regularly, being kept alive by the Assamese diaspora in the state.