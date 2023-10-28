Guwahati: A group of alleged chain snatchers were arrested by a police team of the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati, Assam after they snatched Rs 10,000 from a person.

The daylight snatching took place near Basistha Police Station on Saturday afternoon.

The Basistha Police and Crime Branch arrested the three robbers based on a complaint by the victim.

They had snatched Rs. 10,000 in cash from the victim on the National Highway in Basistha Chariali, just 500 meters away from Basistha Police Station in Guwahati

Also Read: Assam: Ajmal says AIUDF will win three seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The incident occurred when the victim, Raju Yadav, was walking on the highway when he was approached by three robbers on a scooter bearing the registration number AS01 FA 3206.

The robbers snatched Yadav’s cash and fled the scene.

Also Read: Assam: AJYCP stage protest at SLHEP site

Yadav approached the police and filed a complaint after the incident. Based on his complaint, the police launched a search operation with the Crime Branch and successfully arrested the accused.

The accused, Lucky Barman, Prakash Boro, and Pranjal Boro, are currently being interrogated by the police.

The police have also seized the vehicle that the accused used in the robbery.