Guwahati: The body of a woman was found inside a sack in a drain near Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) ground at Chandmari in Guwahati on Saturday, police said.

Passersby spotted the sack lying in the drain in the early hours of Saturday and alerted local police.

The team of Chandmari police with sniffer dog reached the spot and took the body in their possession. A team of forensic experts also arrived at the spot to examine the body.

The police have not yet been able to identify the woman or the cause of death. However, they suspect that she may have been murdered.

Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain. A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, a 26-year-old man identified as Rupam Das was found dead in an autorickshaw in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar area early Saturday morning.

Das was battling drug addiction and was recently called home during Durga Puja. His family suspects that he was murdered, but the police are yet to confirm this.