Guwahati: The body of a 26-year-old youth was found in an autorickshaw in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar area early Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rupam Das, a resident of Beltol near Kharghuli area in Guwahati, said a police official.

According to his family, Rupam had been battling drug addiction and was lodged at a rehabilitation centre for some time. He was recently called home during Durga Puja.

On Friday evening, Rupam stepped out of his house at around 4 pm and did not return at night. His family has alleged that he was murdered, but the police are yet to confirm this.

Latasil police has registered a case in connection with the incident and began an investigation.