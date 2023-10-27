Assam Career SSN Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Optometrist for its Base Hospital, Boko, Dhing & Morigaon Eye Care Centres.

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B. Optometry

Experience : Minimum one year experience in the same role is preferable

Age : Not above 30 years

Place of Posting : Base Hospital, Boko, Dhing & Morigaon

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya , 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by 5th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here