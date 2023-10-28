Guwahati: While the meetings of the INDIA bloc continue, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal claimed that his party will win three seats in Assam in the upcoming 2023 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking about upcoming state elections in four states of the country, Ajmal said that he was hopeful that the Congress would win in all of them.

However, he slammed Congress alleging that its policies had harmed the minority communities in Assam.

He also claimed that while he is not a party to the INDIA bloc, the AIUDF would continue to support the opposition alliance.

Ajmal predicted that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go out of power.

Adding more about the 2024 elections, he said that AIUDF will win the Lok Sabha seats in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj.