Guwahati: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslims in Assam should have focused more on education than crime.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said that while he has been criticised for his statements, he stood by the words that most criminals in Assam belong to the Muslim community.

He said that while the focus should have been more on education, many drop out and tend to be involved in criminal adding that most of the community leaders do not even bring this issue to focus.

“I am being criticised for this, but other Muslim leaders in the state do not want to make a change and they definitely have not worked for a better Muslim society”, he added.

Reacting further about the criticism from Congress leaders, Ajmal said, “I challenge any Congress leader to show one school or college that they have built. I proudly can say that we have built several colleges and schools in the state. Now we are trying to build a medical institute for the students but the Congress can claim none.”

Ajmal added that the people especially the Muslim leaders who have done nothing for the Muslims or the society in Assam are criticising him for speaking the “truth”.

It may be mentioned that the AIUDF chief had earlier said that Muslims make up the most criminals in Assam and that there was a need for reformation.

He also claimed that Muslim youth are “hot-blooded” and they tend to see women in a wrong way adding that these things needed to be changed.

However, the statement was not taken in a positive way by many and he was heavily criticised.