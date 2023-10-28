Guwahati: A team of Assam Police arrested a gang of five suspected to be involved in ATM thefts in Rangia of Kamrup district about 60 kilometres from Guwahati city.

The accused were arrested based on inputs.

As per reports, the arrested accused were identified as Razzak Ali, Rafiq Ahmed, Daithun Boro, and Dufang Boro.

They were arrested from the Ghagrapar area of Rangia.

The police said that while they were involved in mostly ATM thefts, they were also involved in other petty crimes in the district.

The police found several stolen items from the accused during the search operation.

The group is suspected to be a part of an inter-district gang that has been operating for quite a long time.

The police are investigating their involvement in crime across the region.