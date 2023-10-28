Guwahati: Five persons suspected to be drug smugglers were arrested at Badarpur in Karimganj, Assam with contraband drugs worth Rs 70 lakh.

As per reports, the five were arrested based on intelligence inputs present with the police.

The accused were arrested by the police late on Friday night.

During the operation conducted in the area, the police said that around 277.22 grams of suspected heroin.

Also Read: Assam: Subansiri river flow resumes after landslide, but dam safety concerns remain

On further investigation, five people were found to be involved in the smuggling attempt.

The accused identified as Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin, Babul Hussain Laskar, Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel were detained on the spot.

Also Read: Assam: 181 DNLA militants lay down arms in Dima Hasao

Lal Sanjo and Langel were reportedly residents of Manipur and the others were of Badarpur.

They were trying to seal a deal with the suspected drugs behind a shop in the Deorail area of Bardarpur.

The suspected heroin was reportedly brought from Mizoram, a police source said.

However, an investigation regarding the seizure has been initiated by the police.