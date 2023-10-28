SILCHAR: A BJP leader, who was missing for three days, was found murdered in Karimganj district of Assam on Friday (October 27).

The BJP leader, a 47-year-old former panchayat member, went missing on October 23.

The victim has been identified as Abdul Sattar, a local BJP leader.

According to Karimganj police in Assam, Sattar’s body bore several external injury marks that indicated torture.

Family of the deceased BJP leader alleged that local Congress leader Surnam Ali and his associates were behind the murder.

The body of the dead Assam BJP leader was found in a sack, with his hands and legs tied.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.