Guwahati: Gargi Borgohain, a promising young teacher at Cotton University, passed away on Saturday morning in North Assam’s Lakkhimpur. She was 35. She leaves behind her daughter and husband.

Borgohain, who has been unwell for last few days, breathed her last on the way to Lakhimpur Medical College on Saturday.

Borgohain, who taught chemistry at Cotton College, has been suffering from a throat infection and mild fever for some days.

She hailed from Lakhimpur and was receiving treatment in Dibrugarh, her husband Pradyumna Majumdar’s hometown, right after noticing infection symptoms.

The young varsity teacher went back to her parent’s home in Lakhimpur on Saturday, where she complained of uneasiness.

She experienced breathing problem in the midnight and was rushed to the Lakhimpur Medical College.

After graduating with Chemistry Honors from Handique Girls’ College, Borgohain earned her MSc from Gauhati University and her PhD from IIT Guwahati.

She won the prestigious Youth Fair Faculty Award and worked for 5 years in Cotton University as an inspired faculty and her work term ended last month.

The news of Borgohain’s untimely demise cast a shadow of grief over Cotton University, with colleagues and students remembering her as a punctual, dignified, and devoted professional.

“We have lost a promising young talent who would surely have achieved many great things but her unfortunate death took it all away. She was so punctual, decent and passionate about her work,” said Borgohain’s colleague Mausumi Ganguly, who is the head of the department of Chemistry at Cotton College.