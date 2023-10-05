Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/- to Rs. 52000/- + G.P. Rs. 4400/-

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi gifts a newest and cutest family member to his mom Sonia

Qualification :

1. Candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of class IX passed.

2. Must possess Light Motor Vehicle Driving License issued by the Competent Authority with minimum 5 (five) years driving experience in Govt., semi govt., in public sector undertaking or in research organization.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years as on 01.07.2023.

How to apply : Candidates must send scanned copies of applications and relevant documents by email to support.recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in

Also Read : Mira Kapoor reveals her new skincare routine

Candidates must send hard copies of applications and relevant documents to the Registrar, Administrative Building, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam.

Last date for submission of soft copy of application is up to 5 PM of 26th October 2023 and hard copy is up to 5 PM of 1st November 2023

Application Fees : Application processing fees of Rs. 500/- only to be paid by applicant in the form of Bank Challan payable at all branches of ICICI Bank Limited

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here