Guwahati: Dr Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, professor and head of the Department of Political Science has taken over as the Dean of Gauhati University‘s (GU) Faculty of Arts. He began his teaching career as a Lecturer in Political Science at Darrang College, Tezpur in 1998.

He got his Master’s and Ph.D. from Gauhati University with Gold medals and completed Postdoctoral Research in the University of Texas at Austin (USA).

Dr Sarmah specializes on Public Administration, Policy Studies and Northeast India Studies. Under his guidance, eight PhD and five MPhil students have secured degrees to date.

A Rotary Peace Fellow in the Rotary International Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand and UGC-Raman Post-doctoral fellow in the University of Texas at Austin, USA, Prof. Sarmah has published research papers in national and international journals of repute and authored a number of books.

He has been undertaking different research projects and the policy recommendations are well appreciated.

An eminent poet, columnist and a popular speaker, Professor Sarmah delivered lectures and presented papers in National and International Conferences including International Political Science Association Conference, Madrid, Spain, International Africa Conference UT Austin, TX, USA, Midwest Public Affairs Conference, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, USA , World Conference of Association for Applied and Clinical Sociology, Colorado, USA , Rotary International Peace Assembly and Presidential Peace Conference, Atlanta, USA among others.

He is currently a member of academic bodies at different universities of India including Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, KK Handique State Open University and also a national executive committee member of Indian Political Science Association (IPSA).