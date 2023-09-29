Guwahati: The results of the Gauhati University Post Graduate Students Union (PGSU) elections were announced on Friday after the closing of counting of votes.

The candidates backed by AASU and NSUI bagged the two key posts—president and general secretary.

NSUI candidate Himanjit Deka won the post of general secretary, while AASU’s Jintu Das bagged the post of president.

Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP)’s Arif Hussain Mir won the post of PGSU vice president.

The assistant general secretary post was bagged by Niharika Devi of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ACP’s Suraj Phukan won the post of Boys Common Room Secretary, while AASU’s Winnie Deka won the Girls Common Room Secretary post.

Meanwhile, Rishab Narzary of NSUI bagged the post of Sports Secretary, while AASU candidates Himakshi Rabha and Pallab Pratim Hazarika swept Major Games and Minor Games positions, respectively.

Moreover, Barsha Borgohain won the post of Debate and Symposium Secretary as a candidate of AASU, while Lakhyajit Saikia of the same organisation bagged the Cultural Secretary post.

In addition, AASU’s Debangana Chakraborty and Nabakanta Baruah bagged Social Service and Literature Secretary posts, respectively, while NSUI’s Rishab Jyoti Kathar won the post of Music Secretary.