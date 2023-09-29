Assam Career Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant ( 1 nos.) and Field investigator (2 nos.) on purely temporary basic for ICSSR sponsored Minor Project titled “A Climate Change Mitigation and Food Protection in Assam: Indigenous management system of natural resources among Tribal and Non-Tribal” in the Department of Anthropology.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD/ M. Phil./ Post graduate in Social Science with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th October, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Department of Anthropology, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

