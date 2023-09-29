Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant ( 1 nos.) and Field investigator (2 nos.) on purely temporary basic for ICSSR sponsored Minor Project titled “A Climate Change Mitigation and Food Protection in Assam: Indigenous management system of natural resources among Tribal and Non-Tribal” in the Department of Anthropology.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD/ M. Phil./ Post graduate in Social Science with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th October, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Department of Anthropology, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here