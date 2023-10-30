THIMPHU: King of Himalayan nation of Bhutan – Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck – will visit the Northeast state of Assam in November.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be in Assam from November 3 to November 5.

During his ‘personal’ visit to Assam, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on November 03.

He will also attend a cultural event to be organised by the Assam government.

Besides, Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria will also host the Bhutanese King for dinner.

On November 04, the King of Bhutan will travel to the Kaziranga National Park.

The same day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will host the Bhutanese King for dinner in Kaziranga.

The Bhutan King will be accompanied by his wife – Queen Jetsun Pema – and their two sons, during his visit to Assam.

ABOUT BHUTAN KING JIGME KHESAR NAMGYEL WANGCHUCK

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was born on February 21, 1980.

He is the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King), the monarch of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

After his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne, he became the monarch on December 9, 2006.

A public coronation ceremony was held on November 9, 2008, a year that marked 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan.