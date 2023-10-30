Guwahati: A man was arrested with four cattle heads that were meant for smuggling in his brand new car near Jorabat in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

As per police sources, smugglers have now been using expensive cars to smuggle cattle so that they are not intercepted by the police.

However, the accused identified as Baharul Islam of Samaguri in Nagaon district of Assam was not that lucky, said the source.

The source said that they had inputs about a white Kia Sonet being used to smuggle cattle to Meghalaya and other places.

Based on the input, the car was intercepted by the Assam Police in Jorabat.

On checking the car, the police found four cows cramped inside the boot and passengers seat of the car.

The cattle were rescued by the police from the spot and the car was seized.

The accused is being interrogated to trace his links with cattle smugglers.